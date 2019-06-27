Make California sports betting legal? Lawmakers propose measure to go on 2020 ballot

Joining a national wave, California lawmakers on Thursday proposed an initiative that would legalize sports betting in the state in response to last year’s Supreme Court ruling allowing states to permit wagering.
California voters would be given a chance to change the state constitution as soon as the November 2020 ballot under a bill introduced Thursday by state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced).
Previous attempts to expand gambling in California, including multiple bills to legalize Internet poker, have bogged down in the Legislature amid disputes between card clubs and Native American tribes that operate casinos.
The tribal groups, which are influential in the Legislature, have previously opposed new gambling enterprises they feel infringe on their exclusive gaming compacts with the state. Dodd acknowledged that work needs to be done to gain consensus.
“I look forward to working with stakeholders in a collaborative effort to help bring this out of the shadows,” Dodd said. “By legalizing sports wagering we can avoid some of the problems associated with an underground market, such as fraud and tax evasion, while investing in problem gambling education.”
Legislation would have to garner a two-thirds vote in the Legislature to get on the ballot, where it could be approved by a majority vote.
The bill introduced Thursday lacks details of how and where sports betting would be allowed and what cut of the money would be taken by the state.
Gray, who first proposed an initiative a year ago, estimated that illegal sports wagering in the United States amounts to about $150 billion a year.
Eight other states have legalized sports betting and 35 states are considering the move since the May 2018 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports betting in all states outside Nevada.
Previous proposals would have allowed sports betting by licensed card rooms, licensed horse racing associations and federally recognized Indian tribes.
Last year, a political consultant proposed an initiative to allow sports betting but it did not advance beyond the talking stage after some groups voiced opposition.
"This proposed measure would bring Vegas-style gaming to nearly 100 locations and urban areas throughout California," said Mark Macarro, the chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, about the proposal made by a consultant last year. "This is not in keeping with California's long-standing policy of limited gaming, and we will vigorously oppose this measure."
The NBA, MLB and golf's PGA Tour have hired lobbyists in recent months on the issue. Representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on the new proposal but said in the past they are advocating for safeguards for sports leagues and fans if a new sports betting system is allowed.