As Trump makes border visit, leaders from California and Mexico will discuss pollution

In recent months, Trump has traded barbs with Gov. Gavin Newsom over the president’s characterizations of an influx of migrants arriving at the border, many seeking asylum after fleeing drug war violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The president has threatened to shut down the border or impose auto tariffs if Mexico fails to do more to prevent people from crossing illegally. On Friday, he plans to tour a 30-foot-tall bollard-style barrier constructed in Calexico, just before Newsom is scheduled to depart for El Salvador in his first international trip as California’s governor.