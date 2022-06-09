Live updates: Jan. 6 panel reveals its findings in first prime-time hearing

Can the Jan. 6 committee prove Trump is a danger to the country? That’s what we’ll be watching

Reps. Bennie Thompson, center, chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee, with Zoe Lofgren, left, and Jamie Raskin ahead of the first hearing in 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the House Jan. 6 select committee have a hurdle even higher than the lawmakers who led two impeachment proceedings against former President Trump: He’s been out of office for 17 months.

Even some Americans who are appalled by Trump’s attempts to overturn the election and incite a violent mob may not feel the urgency of tonight’s hearings. The desire from some Americans, especially Republicans, to move on was felt during Trump’s second impeachment — which took place just after Jan. 6, 2021, as he was leaving office — and is even more pronounced now.

We’ve seen the effect over the last 15 months, as Congress has deadlocked along partisan lines over measures designed to protect ballot access, while Republican-led states have changed voting laws and elected officials supportive of Trump’s false claim that he won the election. Members of the Democratic Party have urged a passionate response but have not been able to galvanize bipartisan majorities.

The prime-time hearing will be aimed at convincing people that the danger is not in the past tense. Staff members on the committee have said they are making the case that the insurrection was not a solitary event or protest that got out of control, but the most dramatic and deadly event within a sustained and broad plot led by Trump to disrupt democracy.

The witnesses and evidence may tell that story. But presenting it as an ongoing threat to democracy is tough because many Americans, for better or worse, are not feeling the impact on their daily lives.

Polls show a country that is roughly evenly divided along partisan lines that vary only slightly, depending on which question is asked. An ABC News/Washington Post poll found, for example, that 88% of Democrats say Trump should be charged with a crime over the insurrection while 86% of Republicans say he should not be. The same poll found a similar partisan divide, though not as sharp, over whether the Jan. 6 committee is “fair and impartial.”

Large numbers of Americans in both parties feel more immediate anxiety over the economy. A recent FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll found 52% of Americans ranked inflation as their top concern, far and away the biggest issue. Republicans cited it more often but both parties ranked inflation at the top of their concerns, findings reflected in other polls and in both parties’ campaign strategies ahead of the midterm elections.

Staffers on the Jan. 6 committee say they aren’t there to indict Trump. The committee’s role is explaining how the insurrection happened and making recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

But their focus is Trump, who could well face legal trouble and is also likely to run again for president. And beyond that, he remains the leader of both the Republican Party and the broader movement to rally candidates around his false claim that the election was stolen.

But Trump has seen this playbook before, thanks to an unprecedented two impeachments. In both, he quickly grasped that it was a political proceeding, not a legal one, and proved adept at reframing the debate over his behavior as a partisan contest.

His efforts to rebrand Jan. 6 began as the plot was still unfolding and continued in its immediate aftermath, when he demanded that people including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) recant their criticism and reject a bipartisan process as a price for staying in power. That has cast the committee in a more partisan light, with the two Republicans who chose to serve on it — Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — branded pariahs and fake Republicans.

Can the Jan. 6 committee overcome these obstacles? Tonight is just the first chapter, but it’s notable that the hearing will not be carried on Fox News, which will instead be airing “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”