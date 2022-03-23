Live updates: Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to hot seat after marathon session

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, returns for a second day of questioning today after hitting back against Republican claims that she was lenient toward criminal defendants, including those convicted of possessing child pornography, during a marathon session Tuesday.

Republicans aggressively questioned Jackson on the sentences she has handed down to sex offenders in her nine years as a federal judge, though they were largely in line with those of other federal judges. GOP senators also grilled her on her work as a lawyer representing terrorism suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.

A second round of questioning from the 22 committee members is expected today. They will have 20 minutes each. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.

Recap: Day 1 of questions