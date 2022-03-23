Live updates: Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to hot seat after marathon session

Watch live: Ketanji Brown Jackson faces second round of questions
Congressional Black Caucus chair to testify at Jackson hearing
Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will testify in the final day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced Wednesday.
As a member of the House, Beatty secured a rare private meeting with Jackson this month as she made the rounds with the senators who will vote on whether to elevate her to the Supreme Court next month.
Other witnesses include representatives from the American Bar Assn.’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary and law, civil rights and law enforcement experts.
Some GOP senators focused their first day of questions on criminal sentencing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson weathered a 13-hour day before a Senate committee Tuesday, when she fended off charges by Republicans that she was too lenient in her sentencing of defendants.
She also navigated questions that she would be unlikely to play a large role in, such as how to teach children about racism in schools and the proper sentencing for child pornography possession. The Republican senators’ lines of questioning may have had less to do with defeating Jackson’s confirmation — which appears ensured — and more focused on November’s midterm election.
Brown remained calm and composed on Day 2 of her confirmation hearing, receiving praise from Democratic senators like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker who applauded “her poise, her grace under fire.”
Jackson, 51, is a U.S. appeals judge for the District of Columbia. She previously served eight years as a federal district judge handling trials in Washington, and before that was a federal public defender. In addition to being only the third Black nominee to the Supreme Court, she would be the first justice to have worked as a public defender.