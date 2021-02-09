Live updates: Trump impeachment managers to introduce new evidence at Senate trial

Former president Donald Trump’s Senate trial begins today, weeks after the House voted to impeach him on a single article of inciting insurrection after a mob overran the U.S. Capitol for several hours.
The trial will begin with up to four hours of debate and a vote about whether the impeachment process itself is constitutional, which Democrats are likely to win based on their narrow majority. Four days of arguments will follow.
House impeachment managers to introduce new evidence during the Senate trial
House impeachment managers plan to introduce evidence during the Senate trial that has not yet been released publicly, Democratic aides working on the trial said Tuesday.
They plan to make extensive use of the video taken during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol at the heart of the case.
“We plan to fully utilize all the evidence available in all the forms, including evidence that nobody has seen before,” said an aide.
The aides refused to share further detail.
While Tuesday’s presentation will focus on the constitutional question of whether the Senate can hold a trial of a person who is now out of office, House managers will change their strategy as they present the heart of their case on Wednesday and Thursday.
“This presentation will not be like a constitutional convention,” the aide said. “It will be more like a violent crime, criminal prosecution because that is what it is.”
Trump impeachment lawyers blast ‘brazen political act’ as Senate lays out trial agenda
Lawyers for former President Trump criticized the impeachment case against him as “political theater” in their final brief before the beginning of the Senate trial Tuesday.
In the 78-page brief filed Monday, Trump’s lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor argued that the case is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office, and therefore, it must be dismissed.
Read Trump’s impeachment defense memo
Read the brief from the impeachment managers
House managers’ initial brief in the 2021 Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump
Senate begins Trump impeachment trial in a divided nation
Less than five weeks after his riotous supporters stormed the Capitol, Donald Trump is set to go on trial a second time in the Senate — an impeachment proceeding that will give the public the fullest accounting so far of the former president’s role in the attack but almost surely not resolve a divided nation’s view of his legacy.
The split remains stark nationally and in California, where a new poll finds that more than 9 in 10 Democrats, but fewer than 2 in 10 Republicans, say they believe Trump was a major contributor to the insurrection.
Only 11% of California Republicans favor a Senate conviction of Trump, compared with 92% of the state’s Democrats, according to the poll released Monday by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.