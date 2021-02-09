Live updates: Trump impeachment managers to introduce new evidence at Senate trial

House impeachment managers to introduce new evidence during the Senate trial

House impeachment managers plan to introduce evidence during the Senate trial that has not yet been released publicly, Democratic aides working on the trial said Tuesday.

They plan to make extensive use of the video taken during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol at the heart of the case.

“We plan to fully utilize all the evidence available in all the forms, including evidence that nobody has seen before,” said an aide.

The aides refused to share further detail.

While Tuesday’s presentation will focus on the constitutional question of whether the Senate can hold a trial of a person who is now out of office, House managers will change their strategy as they present the heart of their case on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This presentation will not be like a constitutional convention,” the aide said. “It will be more like a violent crime, criminal prosecution because that is what it is.”