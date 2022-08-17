Essential Politics: ‘Truth and transparency’? White House sources routinely ask for anonymity

When I reached out to the White House press staff for comment on a policy story last week, I received a response full of intricate conditions.

I could speak with an administration official, but I would not be allowed to name the official and I could only paraphrase their words. If I wanted to quote the official verbatim, I could do so, but only after the quotations were reviewed and approved by the White House.

Dear reader, I said no.

Good morning and welcome to Essential Politics. I’m Noah Bierman, a White House reporter for The Times, and this morning I want to take you behind the curtain of Washington reporting and sourcing.

Routine requests despite transparency promise

I wish I could tell you that I always say no to requests for anonymity. The example above was an easy call because the White House was asking me to surrender far too much control to the administration for the privilege of hearing spin.

Sometimes, we have little choice but to grant anonymity if we want to get certain information or perspectives or to match our competitors.

Times ethics guidelines acknowledge that sources in Washington and Hollywood demand anonymity more than most, but state that “we stand against that practice and seek to minimize it.”

“Relying on unnamed sources should be a last resort,” the guidelines continue, adding that there must be “a compelling reason” that satisfies a number of other conditions.

Unfortunately, White House officials routinely ask for anonymity, despite the Biden administration’s promise to bring “truth and transparency back” to the White House. These requests often come from spokespeople paid for by you, the taxpayer, to inform you, the citizen, about your government.

A day after I turned down the anonymous policy official, I was invited, along with the rest of the White House press corps, to a briefing call with two “senior White House officials” to discuss “messaging.”

Hilarious, right? They wanted us to keep officials anonymous so they could discuss the very talking points they were trying to communicate. I listened to the call but did not report on it.

Needless to say, these officials were not using their anonymity to reveal White House secrets or discuss the political liabilities of their boss. They basically spent 45 minutes saying what a great job President Biden is doing and telling us how they planned to repeat that a lot ahead of the November midterm elections.

“In terms of messaging, we’re going to be relentlessly focused on the impact that the president and congressional Democrats have had on people’s lives …”

“The White House is going to drive one clear message to the American people, and that is that the president and congressional Democrats beat the special interests and delivered what was best for the American people …”

Even when they were asked about the political impact on the search of former President Trump’s property last week, they repeated the same stuff about remaining “relentlessly focused.”

There are a few ironies with this call and others like it. One is that the anonymous remarks echoed an on-the-record memo that was sent to reporters only a few minutes before the call began, with the names of the authors attached. Another is that these same officials demanding anonymity often appear on cable news and Sunday network shows to deliver the same talking points.

Why demand anonymity? Press advisors have told me they like to keep staff in the background and allow the president, the vice president and other high-ranking officials to get the limelight.

The Ivanka Trump briefing

That’s their rationale. But protecting the vanity of politicians is not high on the list of reporters’ responsibilities.

Aides’ efforts to shield their bosses can turn silly in a hurry.

I’ll give you another example, this one from the Trump administration. Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter and advisor, appeared on a press call with reporters a few years ago to discuss the president’s “Pledge to America’s Workers.”

Here were the ground rules: Reporters could quote directly from Ivanka Trump’s introductory remarks. But anything said in the question-and-answer portion of the briefing call had to be attributed to “senior administration officials.” This is a somewhat common request, an attempt to shield a prominent public figure from scrutiny by leaving only their scripted comments fully on the record.

But it was comical when one of the “senior administration officials” during the anonymous portion of the call talked about her recent trips to Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Connecticut. Funny coincidence. Ivanka Trump had taken the very same trips and met with the same people as the “senior administration official” who could not be named!

Though the Trump White House held anonymous briefing calls and meetings several times a week, the president himself loved to rail against anonymous sources, often claiming reporters simply made them up.

President Trump used the tactic to discredit the news media and create a less stable information environment that has helped him convince his supporters to believe a variety of lies, including that he won the 2020 election.

One of the most egregious examples came in 2018, when Trump claimed an administration official cited by the New York Times in a report about North Korea “doesn’t exist.”

The official, whose identity was revealed by several news organizations following the accusation, was Matt Pottinger, who had briefed several dozen reporters at the White House on the condition he not be named. Pottinger, who served almost all of Trump’s term and later became his national security advisor, resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and testified last month in front of the House committee investigating Trump’s role in inciting it.

Using anonymous sources can be essential in certain situations. When reporters need to obtain information that might otherwise be ungettable or to protect people whose livelihoods or lives could be compromised, anonymity is especially justified. But government officials’ routine demands for anonymity for even the most mundane of comments damage their credibility — and ours.

Astute readers may notice that most congressional coverage relies far less on anonymous sources. That’s because the Capitol is one of the few places in the world where reporters can walk right up to the most powerful people in the country and ask them whatever they want.

Just a senator or representative, a reporter and a notebook.

The view from Washington

The view from California

