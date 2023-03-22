Trump wants ‘protests’ if he’s arrested

Over the weekend, Donald Trump sent his supporters an urgent message.

He claimed that on Tuesday, he would be arrested by New York police after an investigation by Manhattan prosecutors.

The crime had already been “FULLY DEBUNKED” and was a “FAIRYTALE,” Trump claimed on Truth Social, his conservative social media platform styled after Twitter.

“PROTEST,” Trump wrote. “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

He followed up with another post: “IT’S TIME!!!” the former president wrote. “WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

The former president claiming his arrest was imminent was newsworthy. But his calls for protests echoed similar comments he made in the run-up to Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Why is Trump being investigated? Could his calls for protest lead to more political violence?

Hello, my name is Erin B. Logan. I cover national politics for the L.A. Times. This week, we are going to discuss hush money payments and political protests.

The payments, again?

Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for potential violations of state law tied to $130,000 in hush money his former attorney Michael Cohen paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen, who in 2018 was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a slew of crimes, including campaign finance charges, for his part in the scheme, said Trump was hoping to stave off embarrassment. Trump and Daniels had a sexual encounter in the early 2000s when Daniels was 27 and the future president was 60, the Washington Post reported.

Cohen said the former president reimbursed him and labeled the payment as “legal fees.” This would be a misdemeanor under state law. But Bragg can elevate the charge to a felony if he shows that Trump’s intended to defraud with the intent to cover up or commit another crime.

Three House Republican chairmen — Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Kentucky Rep. James Comer and Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil — demanded testimony from Manhattan prosecutors, claiming the Trump inquiry is politically motivated.

The Manhattan grand jury heard from pro-Trump witnesses on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on the investigation or the Republican lawmakers’ demand for testimony.

What sorts of ‘protests’ are we talking about?

Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst, said on air that Trump’s language in the post “stays on this side of the law” by calling for protests.

But Trump’s statement was notable because “he did not say you should protest peacefully,” Weissmann added.

“It was sort of conspicuous that he left that word out even though, as we all know, on Jan. 6, he did throw that word in, which gave him some potential legal cover. But he didn’t do that here.”

On Sunday, the New York Republicans Club staged a pro-Trump protest. Journalists covering the rally significantly outnumbered the former president’s supporters.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) discouraged protests if Trump is arrested.

McCarthy said that Trump “was not talking in a harmful way” and that he wants to “educate people about what’s going on.”

Jennifer Rubin, an opinion journalist for the Washington Post, said on MSNBC that Trump “continually calls for violence when the law closes in on him.” And that “underscores why it is important to prosecute him when he breaks the law. You can’t have a system in which former presidents — or anyone — promises, threatens violence whenever they are indicted or fear they’re going to be indicted.”

She added: “That’s the ultimate subjugation of the rule of law.”

