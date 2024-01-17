What Kamala Harris’ latest campaign trip was really about

Vice President Kamala Harri, speaks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of “Ballots for Freedom, Ballots for Justice, Ballots for Change!” in front of the State Capitol in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 15, 2024.

Despite all the media attention directed at the 2024 presidential primaries, we know how they are likely to end: Unless something dramatic happens, former President Trump will be the nominee for the GOP, President Biden will represent the Democratic Party and the duo will face off in a November rematch of the 2020 election.

And so Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit this week to Columbia, S. C., was much less about ensuring her ticket wins the Democratic primary here next month and more of a test of whether she can get Black voters to turn out in the general election.

Hello, my name is Erin B. Logan. I cover national politics for the L.A. Times. Today, we are going to discuss how the Biden-Harris campaign is courting Black voters.

A warning to voters

After record turnout for the 2020 presidential election, Republicans enacted new voter restrictions in dozens of states. The measures concerned voting rights advocates and experts and angered Democrats, who blasted the GOP for trying to use voter suppression to win elections.

On Monday, Harris reminded Black voters these threats have not subsided and warned that the GOP would continue to attempt to curb their civil rights. Speaking to more than 200 people on the steps of the South Carolina State Capitol, Harris used her bully pulpit to rev up the crowd.

“Consider in states across our nation, extremists attack the sacred freedom to vote,” Harris said during the speech at a South Carolina NAACP event honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights icon. “They pass laws to ban drop boxes, limit early voting and restrict absentee ballots.

“They even try to erase, overlook and rewrite the ugly parts of our past,” she said. “For example, the Civil War, which must I really have to say was about slavery,” she added, alluding to former South Carolina Gov. (and current GOP presidential candidate) Nikki Haley’s failure to mention slavery as a cause of the conflict.

Harris added: “With hope and optimism, we will fight. And when we fight, we win.”

