Esper appears headed for confirmation as Defense secretary

President Trump’s nominee for Defense secretary promised to restore stability to a troubled Pentagon, but rejected criticism that his ties to a defense contractor where he formerly worked “smacks of corruption.”

Mark Esper, who has been serving as acting secretary since June, said Tuesday he would not restrict his dealings with Raytheon Co., where he worked from 2010-17, if confirmed by the Senate.

In the sharpest exchange of an otherwise friendly confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a candidate for her party’s presidential nomination, pressed Esper to recuse himself from decisions affecting Raytheon.

“No, Senator, I will not,” said Esper, a former Army officer, after Warren pressed him to extend and broaden ethics restrictions on dealings with his former employer, which expire in November. “I went to war for this country... I think the presumption is that anyone who comes from business or the corporate world is corrupt.”

Warren, who has built her candidacy partly on a vow to take on corporate America, announced Tuesday her opposition to Esper, saying his refusal to commit to new restrictions on his dealings with Raytheon “smacks of corruption plain and simple.”

But Republicans and other Democrats on the panel appeared more supportive, despite Esper’s close ties to the defense industry, after Esper, the current Army secretary and a former congressional aide, reassured them that he would restore stability to a Pentagon that hasn’t had a confirmed secretary since James N. Mattis resigned in December.

Esper could be confirmed by the full Senate this week. His nomination to take over the Pentagon is being fast-tracked after Trump’s previous choice, Patrick Shanahan, withdrew following disclosures about a decade-old divorce.

At the hearing, Esper reassured lawmakers that he would be an independent voice in Trump’s foreign policy team and barely mentioned Trump during the three hours of testimony. He cast himself as closer in temperament to Mattis, who often sought to restrain Trump’s national security ideas, than Shanahan, who went along with the White House more readily.

In one striking example, Esper gave credit to the Obama administration for urging Europe allies in NATO to increase their defense spending, rather than citing Trump’s attacks on Germany and others allies, whom he has accused regularly of failing to pay the U.S. for its defense.

“I thought the Obama administration did a very good job,” Esper said.

Though Trump often dismisses the contribution of U.S. allies, Esper said the Pentagon and its allies would be expanding naval patrols and escorting of oil tankers in the Middle East, near the Strait of Hormuz, to guard against attacks by Iran.

Like Trump, though, Esper endorsed the importance of diplomatic outreach to Iran, a stark contrast with Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, both of whom have favored a more confrontational approach with Tehran.

“I agree we do not want war with Iran. We are not seeking war with Iran. We need to get back on the diplomatic channel,” he told lawmakers.