Politics

Trump to nominate late Justice Antonin Scalia’s son for Labor secretary

Eugene Scalia, left
Eugene Scalia, left, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, with then-U.S. Sen. Christopher S. Bond (R-Mo.).
(Tom Williams / Roll Call )
By Associated Press
July 18, 2019
6:15 PM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump says he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new Labor secretary.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Trump said on Twitter that Scalia “is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else.”

Trump’s previous Labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta, resigned last week. Acosta had come under renewed criticism for his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing girls.

Politics
Associated Press
