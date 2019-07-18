Trump to nominate late Justice Antonin Scalia’s son for Labor secretary

President Trump says he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new Labor secretary.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Trump said on Twitter that Scalia “is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else.”

Trump’s previous Labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta, resigned last week. Acosta had come under renewed criticism for his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing girls.