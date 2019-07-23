Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Senate confirms Army veteran Mark Esper as secretary of Defense

Mark Esper
Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper waits for the arrival of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Pentagon in Washington on July 8.
(Susan Walsh / AP)
By Associated Press
July 23, 2019
9:46 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The Senate has confirmed Army veteran and former defense industry lobbyist Mark Esper as secretary of Defense.

Esper’s confirmation ends a stretch of seven months during which the Pentagon didn’t have a permanent leader.

Esper won Senate confirmation on Tuesday by a vote of 90-8 and is to be sworn in by day’s end.

The Pentagon had been without a permanent boss since James. N. Mattis stepped down on New Year’s Eve. Deputy Secretary Patrick Shanahan became the acting secretary, but after six months as the fill-in the former Boeing executive abruptly quit.

Esper then became the acting secretary, but once he was nominated last week he had to step aside until a Senate vote.

For the past week the Pentagon has been run by yet another fill-in, Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer.

Associated Press
