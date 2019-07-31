Democratic presidential debates: Candidates take to the stage in Detroit

Read Los Angeles Times coverage as 20 Democratic presidential candidates take to the stage over two nights to debate in Detroit.
It’s time for the second night of the Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit, which will feature a rematch of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.Night 1 set off fireworks in Detroit. Will Night 2’s candidates be as feisty? The other candidates onstage will be Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.The debate will air on CNN and begin at 5 p.m. PT.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get a rematch in Detroit. And now Cory Booker seems to want to get into the fight.
Democrats clash on climate policy, immigration and healthcare as dark-horse candidates use the debate to battle over the direction of the party.
Democrats debating in Detroit decried President Trump’s racist statements and outlined how they would combat emboldened white supremacists.
Viewers were ready for Marianne Williamson in the second round of the Democratic debates. She did not disappoint.
In the Democratic debate in Detroit, progressive candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders fend off attacks from centrists.
The clash over how far the party should go to embrace boldly progressive policies emerged again when discussion turned to climate change.
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were targeted from the beginning of the Detroit debate by moderates looking for a breakout moment.
Democratic progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped back against moderate rivals who ridiculed “Medicare for All” during a fierce Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night.Here are our 6 big takeaways from Night 1 of the debates in Detroit>>
Democrats are set to debate in Detroit: Will Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren battle? Will gun control be the topic of the night?
Biden has something to prove after his widely panned performance in June. This also may be the last chance for bottom-tier candidates to break from the pack.
When is the Democratic debate? Who will be on stage? Questions and answers on the 2020 candidate forums in Detroit.