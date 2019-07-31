Democratic presidential debates: Candidates take to the stage in Detroit

It’s time for the second night of the Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit, which will feature a rematch of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.Night 1 set off fireworks in Detroit. Will Night 2’s candidates be as feisty? The other candidates onstage will be Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.The debate will air on CNN and begin at 5 p.m. PT.