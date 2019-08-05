Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Watch live: Trump addresses the nation following mass shootings

President Trump
President Trump, pictured in New Jersey on Sunday, tweeted he might consider “strong” background checks on guns, if coupled with immigration reform.
(Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)
Aug. 5, 2019
6:59 AM
President Trump tweeted on Monday morning, hours before a scheduled address to the nation following two mass shootings, that he might consider “strong background checks” on gun purchases — if it were tied in with comprehensive immigration reform.

Trump, who has never seemed comfortable in the role of “consoler-in-chief” following other tragedies, is set to formally address the nation from the White House at 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday.

