Watch live: Trump addresses the nation following mass shootings

President Trump tweeted on Monday morning, hours before a scheduled address to the nation following two mass shootings, that he might consider “strong background checks” on gun purchases — if it were tied in with comprehensive immigration reform.
Trump, who has never seemed comfortable in the role of “consoler-in-chief” following other tragedies, is set to formally address the nation from the White House at 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday.
