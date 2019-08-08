Ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe sues over his firing

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Trump’s ire, has sued the FBI and the Justice Department over his firing.

The lawsuit is the second this week from an ex-FBI official challenging the circumstances of his termination.

McCabe was fired after a Justice Department inspector general report found that he had misstated his involvement in a news media disclosure regarding an FBI investigation. The watchdog office referred the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, which has been investigating.

McCabe has denied any wrongdoing.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, former FBI agent Peter Strzok also sued. He said he was fired for expressing derogatory opinions about Trump.