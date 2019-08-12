Newsletter: California’s rent costs, privacy and vaccine rules take the spotlight in Sacramento

The numbers are daunting for the final month of the California Legislature in 2019: In 21 days of actual work in Sacramento, lawmakers will consider as many as 1,200 pieces of legislation. That work begins in a few hours, when both houses reconvene after a month-long summer recess.

The end-of-session frenzy is part of the ritual of governing in the state Capitol. While many of the bills will fizzle in the coming weeks, several big issues will make their way to Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s desk by adjournment on Sept. 13. How Newsom chooses to respond to the dozens of demands made by his fellow Democrats will reveal a lot about his long-term relationship with the Legislature and where he chooses to spend his political capital.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE SACRAMENTO DEBATES

If history is any guide, some of the most controversial ideas won’t appear in the statehouse until late in the game, as lawmakers and interest groups routinely carve out the contents of existing bills during the final weeks and replace them with completely different proposed laws, the so-called “gut and amend” process that favors expediency over transparency.

Advertisement

Voters took action in 2016 to block the most egregious uses of that legislative maneuver, requiring bills be available for public inspection at least 72 hours before any final vote. Caveats aside, keep an eye on these big battles:

SPENDING MONEY ALREADY SPENT

Lawmakers will also consider Newsom’s new proposal for spending $331 million on legal aid for distressed homeowners and renters. The effort is long overdue. More than four years, in fact.

The 2012 settlement between five national lenders and attorneys general in 49 states was supposed to lead to a portion of the cash payment going to state-led efforts to help those caught up in the recession-era mortgage crisis. But California spent the money to pay off housing bonds — a decision state judges said was wrong. Last year, legislators and then-Gov. Jerry Brown went so far as to enact a law that said the court ruling was irrelevant.

Advertisement

But the California Supreme Court recently refused to hear the state’s appeal. And now, the $331 million must be repaid out of the state’s general fund. Newsom says he’s got a plan on how to help those in need, the details of which will be hashed out by the Legislature later this month.

TRUMP TO CALIFORNIA: TAX RETURNS? NOPE, SEE YOU IN COURT

Perhaps the least surprising thing President Trump has done in recent days is to file a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn California’s new law requiring him to disclose his tax returns for a spot on next year’s statewide primary ballot.

But Trump isn’t alone. There are now at least five separate legal challenges to the law written by legislative Democrats and signed last month by Newsom. No one is surprised that this one will be decided by the courts. The four lawsuits filed in federal court all focus either on the extent of a state legislature’s power to impose presidential candidate requirements or the rights of candidates and political parties to do as they like. The fifth lawsuit asks the California Supreme Court to block the law because it conflicts with election procedures laid out in the state Constitution.

Richard L. Hasen, a UC Irvine election law professor, is predicting Trump and his backers will seek an injunction to stop the law from taking effect and that a final resolution of the issue may take a couple of years.

TODAY’S ESSENTIALS

-- To avoid officer-involved shootings and “suicide by cop,” some California law enforcement agencies no longer handle calls about lone people acting suicidal.

-- Some of those who attended San Francisco’s annual Outside Lands festival were part of a milestone moment over the weekend: the largest event in California, and the country, to allow legal sales and consumption of cannabis.

Advertisement

-- Some former law enforcement officials and Democratic lawmakers contend federal agencies have been caught flat-footed by a surge in mass shootings by white supremacists and other extremists targeting minorities, immigrants and religious groups.

-- Seth MacFarlane, creator of “Family Guy” and “American Dad!,” has given $4.6 million to Democrats, making him one of largest political donors of his generation in Hollywood.

-- California blocked more than 100 felons and other prohibited persons from buying ammunition in the last month using a new law requiring background checks. Is the state safer?

-- Newsom said last week that he’s not ready to back a legal “right to shelter” for those without housing, even though the idea was put forward by two key allies who lead his task force to help the homeless.

-- Some California freshmen members of Congress say the focus on the four progressive members of “The Squad” and their squabbles with Trump and Pelosi distracts from their message to voters as they try to keep their seats in swing districts.

-- Newsom granted pardons Wednesday night to seven people, including Susan Burton, a former inmate who now helps other women transition from prison to society.

-- Don’t call freshman Central Valley Rep. Josh Harder (D-Turlock) a city slicker. He’s spent his summer recess working on his district’s swamp rat problem.

Advertisement

LOGISTICS

Essential Politics is written by Sacramento bureau chief John Myers on Mondays and Washington bureau chief David Lauter on Fridays. It will be off Aug. 16.

You can keep up with breaking news on our politics page throughout the day. And are you following us on Twitter at @latimespolitics ?

Please send thoughts, concerns and news tips to politics@latimes.com .