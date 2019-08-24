Trump arrives for G-7 as allies brace for disruption

President Trump arrived in Biarritz, France, on Saturday for three days of meetings with world leaders at a G-7 economic summit that is expected to be dramatic and contentious.

Each of the leaders at the annual summit of the world’s seven most industrialized economies is facing domestic turmoil and brings low expectations about collectively tackling major global challenges, from climate change to slowing economies.

Trump added fresh turmoil Friday when he demanded U.S. companies stop doing business in China, and said he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports as high as 30% in response to Beijing’s decision to place added tariffs on U.S. goods. It marked a fresh escalation in a trade war that has rattled investors, worried central bankers and clouded the global economy.

The host of this year’s G-7, French President Emmanuel Marcon, has already said the group probably won’t issue its traditional formal communique, usually a quickly-forgotten record of shared values and joint promises, when the summit wraps up on Monday given Trump’s startling behavior last year.

After the leaders departed the G-7 in Quebec in May 2018, Trump demanded that his signature be removed from the consensus communique because he felt the host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had disrespected him during a post-summit press conference.

This year, Trump picked a fight with Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally and member of NATO, before heading to the G-7. After the prime minister rejected his attempts to buy the Danish territory of Greenland as “absurd,” he abruptly canceled a planned state visit to Copenhagen and later called her remarks “nasty.”

He also rattled the nerves of G-7 counterparts by suggesting last week that Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014 after it sent troops into Ukraine and seized Crimea, should be reinstated even though it continues the occupation.

Given Trump’s record as a global outlier on issues of trade, climate change and confronting Iran, and his propensity for derailing international confabs with threats and occasionally bellicose rhetoric, diplomats here hope to make progress on the margins, if at all, at sessions in the picturesque seaside town on France’s Basque coast.

Trump, who prefers one-on-one interactions with other leaders to large gatherings, is scheduled to hold private meetings with most of the other leaders on Sunday and early Monday.

In probably the most closely watched encounter, Trump will sit down with newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is seeking to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the end of October, a fraught process that already has brought down two British governments. Trump avidly supports Brexit but Johnson may not welcome Trump’s embrace given the president’s unpopularity in London and much of Europe.

Johnson met this week with Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a push to negotiate an exit deal from the 28-nation bloc before the deadline.

Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday before he returns to Washington.