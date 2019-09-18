Trump names Robert C. O’Brien as new national security advisor

President Trump announced Wednesday that Robert O’Brien, the special envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, will be his next national security advisor.

O’Brien will be the fourth person to serve in the position under Trump. He replaces John Bolton, the hard-liner who held the position for more than a year before being ousted last week.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert,” Trump tweeted. “He will do a great job!”

The position does not require Senate confirmation. O’Brien will assume the job at a moment when foreign policy challenges are mounting for Trump, most recently the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that has been blamed on Iran.

Trump also announced Wednesday that he directed Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin to escalate sanctions on Iran.