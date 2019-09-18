Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Trump names Robert C. O’Brien as new national security advisor

Robert C O’Brien arrives during the first day of the ASAP Rocky assault trial July 30 at the Stockholm city courthouse.
(Michael Campanella / Getty Images)
By Chris MegerianStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2019
6:34 AM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump announced Wednesday that Robert O’Brien, the special envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, will be his next national security advisor.

O’Brien will be the fourth person to serve in the position under Trump. He replaces John Bolton, the hard-liner who held the position for more than a year before being ousted last week.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert,” Trump tweeted. “He will do a great job!”

The position does not require Senate confirmation. O’Brien will assume the job at a moment when foreign policy challenges are mounting for Trump, most recently the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that has been blamed on Iran.

Trump also announced Wednesday that he directed Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin to escalate sanctions on Iran.

Chris Megerian
Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation, the 2016 presidential campaign and the 2015 United Nations summit on global warming in Paris. While based in Sacramento, he reported on Gov. Jerry Brown, climate change policies, California politics and state finances. Before joining The Times in January 2012, he spent three years covering politics and law enforcement at the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. He grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta.
