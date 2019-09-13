2020: Democratic primaries and key presidential election dates

The first Democratic Party primary debates, scheduled for late June, might serve as the official 2020 election kickoff for the more than 20 candidates seeking the party’s nomination for president.

But many other events are coming up between then and election day. That includes California joining the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, 2020.

California lawmakers in 2017 approved moving the state’s primary up by three months to encourage presidential candidates to campaign in the state.

Beginning in 2020, all of the state’s primary elections — including those for statewide, legislative and congressional offices — will be held on the first Tuesday in March.

Here’s a list of key dates and events up until the country votes for president on Nov. 3, 2020. Many of the dates are tentative, so check back for updates.

2019 First Democratic primary debate



The first Democratic primary debate will take place over two successive nights.



Appearing on the first night will be New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Texas representative Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Maryland representative John Delaney.



Appearing on the second night will be author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and California Representative Eric Swalwell.



Viewers can watch on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Live announcment of the lineups for second Democratic presidential primary debate



CNN will conduct a live announcment of the lineup for each night of the second Democratic presidential primary debate occuring at the end of July.



Because of the large field of candidates, each qualifying candidate will be assigned to one of the two nights.



The drawing to determine the lineup will air live on July 18 in the 5 p.m. Pacific hour on CNN.



Details of the drawing will be released at a later date. Second Democratic primary debate



Like the first debates, the second Democratic primary debate will take place over two successive nights.



Appearing on the first night will be Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and spiritual self-help author Marianne Williamson.



Appearing on the second night will be former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.



Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will moderate both nights of the debate.



Viewers can watch on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. The network will also offer a livestream without requiring log-in to a cable provider on CNN.com and associated apps for phones tablets and and TVs. Deadline for Democratic candidates to submit qualifications for September debate



Deadline for Democrats to certify with the DNC that they have met the qualifications for the third primary debate. To be eligible, candidates must each have more than 130,000 donors from at least 20 states. They also need at least 2% support in four media or university polls of voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina or nationwide. Third Democratic primary debate



The third Democratic Party primary debate is scheduled to be held at Texas Southern University.



For this debate the DNC toughened its qualifying requirements. As such, only 10 candidates reached the qualifying threshold on the Aug. 28 deadline. They are: former vice president Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former Texas representative Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.



George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos will moderate.



The debate will be broadcast on ABC and on Univision with a Spanish translation. It will be streamed on ABC News Live. Deadline to submit qualifications for October debate



Today is the deadline for candidates to certify with the Democratic National Committee that they have met the qualifications for the fourth primary debate in October in Ohio.



The qualifying requirements are the same as for the September debates: more than 130,000 donors from at least 20 states and at least 2% support in four DNC-approved polls of voters.



The 10 candidates who qualified for the September debate automatically qualify for the October debate: former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas. Fourth Democratic primary debate



The fourth Democratic Party primary debate is scheduled to be held for Oct. 15 in Ohio. The location has yet to be announced.



The deadline to qualify is Oct. 1. The qualifying requirements are the same as for the September debates: more than 130,000 donors from at least 20 states and at least 2% support in four DNC-approved polls of voters.



The 10 candidates who qualified for the September debate automatically qualify for the October debate: former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas.



If more than 10 candidates qualify, a second debate night will added on Oct. 16. Fifth Democratic primary debate

Sixth Democratic primary debate

2020 Early voting begins in California



Registered voters in California can begin casting their ballots today. And those who have signed up to receive vote-by-mail ballots should start receiving them today. Early-voting centers will be open through Feb 25. Democrats

vote Republicans

vote Iowa caucuses* New Hampshire primaries* South Carolina primary* Nevada caucus Nevada caucus* South Carolina primary Alabama primaries Alaska convention* American Samoa caucus* Arkansas primaries* California primaries Colorado primaries Democrats Abroad primary Massachusetts primaries* Minnesota primaries North Carolina primaries* Oklahoma primaries Tennessee primaries* Texas primaries* Utah primary* Vermont primaries* Virginia primaries Kansas caucus* Kentucky caucus* Maine caucus* Maine caucus Puerto Rico primary* Hawaii caucus* Idaho primaries* Michigan primaries* Mississippi primaries Missouri primaries North Dakota caucus Ohio primaries Washington primaries* Virgin Islands caucus* District of Columbia convention Guam caucus* Northern Marianas convention* Wyoming county conventions* Arizona primaries Florida primaries Illinois primaries* Northern Marianas convention* American Samoa caucus* Georgia primaries Utah precinct caucus* Wyoming caucus North Dakota convention* Alaska primary* Hawaii primary Louisiana primaries Wisconsin primaries Wyoming state convention* New York primary Connecticut primaries* Delaware primaries* Maryland primaries New York primary Pennsylvania primaries* Rhode Island primaries* Guam caucus* Kansas primary Indiana primaries* Nebraska primaries* West Virginia primaries Kentucky primary Oregon primaries District of Columbia primary Montana primaries* New Jersey primaries* New Mexico primaries* South Dakota primaries* Virgin Islands caucus* Puerto Rico primary Democratic National Convention



The Democrats would like to get Wisconsin back in their column in 2020, one reason for holding the nominating convention in Milwaukee. Republican National Convention



The GOP plans to hold its nominating convention in a state that President Trump won by 3 points in the 2016 election. Election day

