Trump’s Ukraine call: How Democrats, Republicans and the president are responding

Hillary Clinton, 2020 presidential candidates and congressional leaders are among the high-profile political figures who have responded to the White House’s Wednesday morning release of a non-verbatim account of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and urged the foreign leader to look into CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that did work for the Democrats in the 2016 election. The phone call is the focus of a formal impeachment inquiry in Congress. (Read the White House record of the call.)

Here’s what leaders are saying:

This confirms what we already knew: President Trump asked a foreign power to investigate a political rival. He’s unfit for office and needs to be impeached. https://t.co/2px07X8N7K — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 25, 2019

The president of the United States has betrayed our country.



That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.



He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free.



I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

Trump transcript (based on note takers) confirms that @realDonaldTrump requested a foreign power to investigate his political opponent, AND it shows he wanted @TheJusticeDept to also investigate his opponent, all to benefit his campaign. This is soooo illegal.#WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/U6jhhvUjwr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 25, 2019

Just read Ukraine transcript. It’s bad! Very very bad! For Joe Biden. But @realDonaldTrump didn’t once offer aid for a political favor. Dems look like idiots. Media already did. Wile E. Coyote has Acme bomb blow up in face again. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 25, 2019

Wow. Impeachment over this?



What a nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger.



Democrats have lost their minds when it comes to President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 25, 2019

If we don’t reckon with President @realDonaldTrump’s persistent transgressions, the very foundation of this republic is at risk. We need all the facts. I strongly support @SpeakerPelosi’s decision. https://t.co/ffCEoGhWgE — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 25, 2019

This is the smoking gun.



Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to work with his Justice Department to investigate a political opponent.



Congress should cancel recess and begin impeachment proceedings immediately. #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/yUC0fJW40l — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 25, 2019

This "transcript" itself is a smoking gun. If this is the version of events the president's team thinks is most favorable, he is in very deep jeopardy. We need to see the full whistleblower complaint and the administration needs to follow the law. Now. https://t.co/b56nLZZpRi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 25, 2019

The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown:



– We do a lot for Ukraine

– There’s not much reciprocity

– I have a favor to ask

– Investigate my opponent

– My people will be in touch



Nice country you got there.



It would be a shame if something happened to her. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 25, 2019

Democrats launching impeachment over this has to go down as one of the dumbest and most embarrassing political moves of all time - so bad it should be reported as an in-kind contribution to President @realDonaldTrump’s 2020 re-elect. #MAGA — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 25, 2019

"I would like you to do us a favor...”



Folks, I am surprised the White House even released this transcript. It’s worse than we thought.



The President sought to use the powers of the United States government to investigate a political opponent.



We have no choice but to impeach. https://t.co/teZ8p83GXL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2019

Growing up, my parents taught me not to give my opinion on matters I know nothing about, else I’d look foolish. @SpeakerPelosi announced an impeachment inquiry based off a rumor yesterday. Now we’ve seen the transcript, the rumor has been proven false. House Dems look foolish. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 25, 2019

I don't understand why Democrats would be excited right now. They are making America weaker. pic.twitter.com/4EpngkPrHL — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 25, 2019

Here is the full transcript. This is what House Democrats upended the Congress for.



This is why our workers won’t see better trade deals, lower drug prices, or more economic opportunities.



Impeaching President Trump is their only agenda. https://t.co/EdDL4VJ7mY — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) September 25, 2019

Dems launched an impeachment inquiry based on a rumor instead of waiting for the facts.



It's now clear: there was no quid pro quo. @realDonaldTrump didn't break any laws.



But this has never been about facts or laws for Dems & the media—they just want to undo the 2016 election. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 25, 2019

Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 25, 2019

This transcript is damning. There’s no other word — and it’s also the piece of this puzzle that the White House thought was LEAST bad. Nope, sorry. You don’t get to risk our national security & invite foreign interference in our elections. We need to hear from the whistleblower. https://t.co/Ak9HUBbw2d — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) September 25, 2019

We said he’s been corrupting the office since the beginning. Today the White House agreed. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 25, 2019

I asked Attorney General Barr in May: did the White House ever ask him to investigate anyone? He wouldn't answer.



Barr needs to come back to Congress and answer that question again. Under oath.



This time, he better have an answer. https://t.co/ybObJ1GC53 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 25, 2019

Notes from the call between @realDonaldTrump and Ukrainian President Zelensky confirms the President engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the office he holds & our national security. #ExposeTheTruth https://t.co/rP6wLRZzBP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 25, 2019

Giuliani is not Trump’s private lawyer (Trump pays him nothing) rather Rudy is a lawyer who has become Trump’s coconspirator. They’re using the attorney-client privilege to hide criminal behavior but it can’t be used for that purpose! Sad day that lawyers back at core of scandal! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) September 25, 2019

We would all be better off if we had an honest conversation about what Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump for—that is, the high crime and misdemeanor of winning the 2016 election — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 25, 2019