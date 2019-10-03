Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Trump calls for China to investigate Bidens amid impeachment inquiry

President Trump talks to China’s President Xi Jinping in front of First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
(Thomas Peter / AFP/Getty Images)
By Alexa DíazStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
8:12 AM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump suggested Thursday that China look into the Biden family’s business ties in the country amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into whether the president improperly asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate Hunter Biden.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn before getting into Marine One.

No evidence indicates former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son acted improperly in Ukraine.

Trump referenced Hunter Biden’s dealings in China at a press conference at the annual United Nations General Assembly last month.

“When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing,” Trump said.

Politics
Alexa Díaz
Alexa Díaz is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Pomona and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism.
