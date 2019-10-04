Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, campaign reveals

Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack earlier this week when he was hospitalized in Las Vegas for chest pains, his presidential campaign disclosed Friday as the Vermont senator was discharged from the hospital.

Sanders, 78, waved on Friday afternoon as he walked out of the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, where doctors had placed two stents into his heart to correct a blocked coronary artery, according to his campaign. He plans to participate in the upcoming Oct. 15 Democratic debate in Ohio, but it’s not clear how soon he will resume campaigning.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in a statement. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

Sanders’ campaign had previously disclosed that he had been treated for a blocked artery — a relatively common and low-risk procedure — after seeking medical attention for chest pains on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

On Friday, the campaign released a statement from Sanders’ doctors revealing that Sanders was also diagnosed with suffering a myocardial infarction, another term for a heart attack, which describes when the heart suffers from a lack of oxygen due to a blocked artery or slow blood flow.

“After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,” said the statement, which was attributed to doctors Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj.

“He was immediately transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal. His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician.”

Heart attacks can be deadly, but survival rates and treatments have improved in recent decades. About 15% of sufferers never reach the hospital, but the prognosis is good for survivors who receive treatment quickly, with many leaving the hospital with limited heart damage, according to a summary from Harvard Medical School.