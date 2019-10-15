Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Trump vetoes resolution to block his use of emergency powers to divert military funding for border wall

President Trump
President Trump said in his veto message that the situation on the nation’s southern border with Mexico remains a national emergency and “our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it.”
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 15, 2019
8:57 PM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump has vetoed legislation that attempted to overturn his use of emergency powers to divert military base construction funding to pay for his long-promised border fence.

Trump killed a similar measure in March. He said in his veto message Tuesday that the situation on the nation’s southern border with Mexico remains a national emergency and “our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it.”

Congress is unlikely to have the votes to override the veto. In all, 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion will lose funding.

Democrats contended that Trump trampled Congress’ power of the purse and chose the wall over the needs of the military.

Trump says the legislation would have impaired the government’s capacity to curb human trafficking and smuggling.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
