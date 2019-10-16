House votes to condemn Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria

The House on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning President Trump’s decision to recall U.S. forces from northeastern Syria.

The bipartisan resolution says Congress opposes the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a decision that prompted aggressive attacks from Turkish forces on Kurdish fighters, who had been a strong U.S. ally in battling the Islamic State terrorist group.

The measure passed 354-60, with strong Republican support — a rarity in the House, where GOP members are usually strongly loyal to Trump.

The resolution asks the U.S. to support communities that have been displaced by the conflict with humanitarian resources and calls on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately halt military action in the region.

It also calls on Trump to present “a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat” of Islamic State.

The vote comes shortly after a news conference with President Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in which Trump defended the U.S. position on Turkey and Syria.