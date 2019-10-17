U.S. diplomat Gordon Sondland says Ukraine aid should not have been delayed

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, disagreed with President Trump’s decision to delegate crucial foreign policy on Ukraine to his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, according to his opening statement to congressional investigators, released in advance of his appearance Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry.

“It was apparent to all of us that the key to changing the president’s mind on Ukraine was Mr. Giuliani,” Sondland said. “Our view was that the men and women of the State Department, not the president’s personal lawyer, should take responsibility for all aspects of U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine.”

In his statement, the ambassador said all of his work on Ukraine had Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo’s “blessing,” but that the president repeatedly directed him to coordinate with Giuliani.

Sondland, a major donor to Trump during his presidential campaign, said Giuliani should not have been entrusted with the sensitive U.S.-Ukraine relationship and suggested he may have had ulterior political motives, though Sondland said he was not aware of them at the time.

He also said he disagreed with the delay of nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

“Inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming U.S. election would be wrong,” his statement reads. “Withholding foreign aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong. I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings. In my opinion, security aid to Ukraine was in our vital national interest and should not have been delayed for any reason.”

In a July 25 phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help investigate Trump’s political opponents in the 2020 presidential race. At the same time, Trump was withholding the aid from Ukraine and resisting attempts by Zelensky to have an in-person meeting with Trump, something that would help Zelensky build political credibility.



Democrats are now investigating whether Trump’s actions constitute an impeachable abuse of presidential power.

Sondland said in his statement that Trump assured him directly there was “no quid pro quo” connecting the withholding of military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting with Trump’s demand for Ukraine to investigate his political rivals or look into Trump’s unfounded theories that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 election.

“I asked the president: ‘What do you want from Ukraine?’ The president responded, ‘Nothing. There is no quid pro quo,’” Sondland recounted. “The president repeated: ‘no quid pro quo’ multiple times. This was a very short call. And I recall the president was in a bad mood.”

Text messages released by House investigators show Sondland and other U.S. diplomats discussing Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to launch investigations that would help him politically.

“Let me state clearly: Inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming U.S. election would be wrong,” Sondland said. “I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings.”

Congressional investigators have ordered Sondland to present “relevant documents” to the inquiry, but his lawyers said he would not bring them Thursday and they must be provided by the State Department.

Sondland’s testimony was in defiance of earlier attempts by the State Department and White House to block his appearance on Oct. 8, according to Sondland and his lawyers. House Democrats leading the inquiry then issued him a subpoena.

“I understand that some people may have their own specific agendas: some may want me to say things to protect the president at all costs; some may want me to provide damning facts to support the other side,” Sondland said, emphasizing he had not previously shared his statement with administration officials. “I am NOT here to push an agenda. I am here to tell the truth.”