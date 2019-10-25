Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Judge orders Justice Department to give Mueller grand jury evidence to House Democrats

President Trump
President Trump at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College on Friday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 25, 2019
12:55 PM
WASHINGTON — 

A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give House Democrats secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell made the directive in a brief order on Friday.

Democrats had requested that the department provide the material, which was redacted from Mueller’s report, as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Justice Department lawyers argued at a hearing earlier this month that House Democrats already had sufficient evidence from Mueller’s investigation, including copies of summaries of FBI witness interviews.

