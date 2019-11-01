Elizabeth Warren announces $20-trillion Medicare for All proposal

Ending her months-long silence on how to pay for moving the entire nation into a government-run health care system, Elizabeth Warren on Friday laid out a detailed plan that relies on trillions of dollars in new taxes on the rich and corporations, big pay-ins from employers and aggressive cost cutting.

With her proposal, Warren becomes the first of the Democratic candidates to fully describe how a Medicare for all plan would be paid for. Her chief rival on the party’s left, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has campaigned in favor of a government-run medical plan for years, has outlined various options for financing, but has not committed to one.

Warren argues in her plan that America could do away with private insurance — entirely eliminating premiums, deductibles and co-payments — and move everyone into a single-payer system without sacrificing care and without hiking taxes on the middle class.

“When fully implemented, my approach to Medicare for All would mark one of the greatest federal expansions of middle class wealth in our history,” Warren wrote in a Medium post describing her plan. She vowed the single-payer system could be achieved “without a tax increase on the middle class – and, in fact, without any increase in income taxes at all.”

Warren maintains that a single-payer, Medicare for all system could cover everyone in the U.S. and provide expanded benefits, including long-term care, for roughly what the country is currently slated to spend on health care — about $52 trillion over the course of a decade.

Covering more people with more benefits for the same amount of money would require holding down the amounts paid to doctors and hospitals, limiting doctors to the amount currently paid by Medicare and hospitals to slightly above current Medicare rates.

And even if overall costs do not increase, government spending would surge under the Warren plan, to cover the costs currently generated by premiums and out-of-pocket costs for families. The tab to the federal government would be more than $20 trillion over the next decade --roughly a one-third increase in the total federal budget.

Instead of income tax hikes, Warren would cover nearly half that cost by collecting $9.1 trillion in additional taxes from corporations and high-income families over the next 10 years.

The amount would eclipse the wealth tax Warren has earlier proposed to fund such things as student debt relief and free public college. Several liberal economists have already warned the wealth tax might only generate a fraction of the revenue she envisions.