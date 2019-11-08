Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Democratic primary debate moves from UCLA to Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University
Sacred Heart Chapel shines in the sunlight at Loyola Marymount University. The Democratic National Committee will hold its December primary debate at the school.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Seema MehtaStaff Writer 
Nov. 8, 2019
12:59 PM
Share

The sixth Democratic presidential debate will take place at Loyola Marymount University on Dec. 19, organizers announced Friday after scrapping plans to hold it at UCLA because of a labor dispute.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. But on Tuesday, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees asked Democratic candidates to honor its three-year boycott on events at the University of California. The powerful union’s members include patient care workers who are in protracted negotiations with the UC system.

The following day, the Democratic National Committee announced the debate location would be moved.

The debate, hosted by “PBS NewsHour” and Politico, features heightened qualification requirements. So far, former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have met the polling and fundraising thresholds.

Advertisement

To get on the debate stage at the private university north of Los Angeles International Airport, candidates must have at least 200,000 unique donors and at least 800 donors each in at least 20 states. They must also get 4% support in four national or early state polls or 6% in two single-state polls in states that hold early primary contests.

Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
la-na-dem-candidates-collage-11-01.jpg
Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
The field of Democrats vying to be the party’s nominee in 2020 has narrowed a bit. Here are the 16 candidates competing to face President Trump.

PoliticsCaliforniaCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Seema Mehta
Follow Us
Seema Mehta is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement