Deval Patrick tells allies he plans to join presidential primary field

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is telling allies he plans to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of his plans who spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

A Patrick bid would be a reversal for the popular two-term governor. He had earlier flirted with the idea of launching a White House bid before deciding late last year against jumping into the race, citing what he called the “cruelty” of the election process.

The 63-year-old Patrick, who made history as the state’s first black governor from 2007 to 2015, traveled across the country in support of Democratic candidates during the 2018 midterm elections. He is a close ally of former President Obama.

Patrick could gain traction in New Hampshire, which holds the first primary contest. However, he’d face stiff competition from two other neighboring contenders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden. New Hampshire’s primary filing deadline is Friday.

Former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg is also considering a 2020 run and is expected to make a final decision within days.