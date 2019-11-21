Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fiona Hill, Trump’s former Russia advisor, to testify today in impeachment inquiry

Former Trump Russia Advisor Fiona Hill Testifies Before House On Ukraine Inquiry
Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former Russia advisor, leaves Capitol Hill on Oct. 14 after giving private testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
(Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)
By Molly O’Toole
Jennifer Haberkorn
Nov. 21, 2019
3 AM
Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former Russia advisor, and David Holmes, a U.S. Embassy official in Ukraine, are set to give public testimony in the impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

Hill and Holmes follow a string of current and former officials who have testified in recent days that U.S. aid to Ukraine was held up and a proposed White House meeting delayed while Trump pushed for Ukraine to announce investigations of Trump’s political opponents.

In private testimony previously, Hill told congressional investigators that John Bolton, the president’s former national security advisor, called Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, a “hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up.” Bolton also sarcastically referred to efforts by Giuliani and other Trump aides to conduct a shadow U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine and force its new government to conduct the investigations as a “drug deal” he wanted no part of, according to Hill.

At Bolton’s request, Hill had at least two meetings in July with the National Security Council’s lawyer over alarm about Giuliani’s efforts. Those took place weeks before the now infamous July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted a whistleblower complaint, and ultimately, the impeachment inquiry.

Hill resigned as the president’s national security advisor on Russian and European affairs a week ahead of the call.

On July 26 in Kyiv, Holmes — a detailed note taker — said he overheard a cellphone call in which Trump asked about the investigations.

That call, between Trump and the president’s ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, took place in a busy Kyiv restaurant on an unsecured, open line, Sondland confirmed in bombshell testimony on Wednesday. After reports of the restaurant call emerged in other officials’ testimony, the House Intelligence Committee holding the hearings added Holmes to the docket, to appear alongside Hill.

Trump says he doesn’t remember the July 26 call.

Molly O’Toole
