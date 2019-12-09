Report expected to find no partisan bias in Russia probe

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is expected to conclude Monday that political bias did not affect how the FBI conducted its investigation of potential links between Russian spy services and the Trump campaign in 2016.

In a report due to be released at 1 p.m. Monday, however, Inspector General Michael Horowitz sharply criticizes aspects of the investigations, faulting the Justice Department and FBI for lax procedures and shoddy work, according to people familiar with the probe.

The long-awaited report thus is likely to give ammunition to both sides in the bitter debate over whether the Trump campaign was unfairly or improperly targeted, as President Trump has long charged.

The FBI also was investigating Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, to determine if her use of a private email server as secretary of State compromised classified information.

Advertisement

A special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, ultimately charged 31 people, including 25 Russians, for various charges stemming from his investigation, but no one from the Trump campaign was charged with cooperating with Russia’s efforts to interfere in the race. Clinton also was not charged in her case.

Horowitz scrutinized the FBI’s handling of secret foreign intelligence surveillance warrants obtained in 2016 to help determine if Carter Page, a former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor, was working for Russian spy services.

President Trump’s allies have alleged that the Justice Department failed to adequately disclose to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that its application for a warrant on Page relied, in part, on unverified information from Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who compiled a dossier on Trump in 2016 that was ultimately funded by Democrats.

Trump said Saturday he was “looking forward” to the release of the inspector general’s report.

Advertisement

“Because it’s a horrible thing that took place, and it should never happen to another president,” he told reporters before leaving the White House for a fundraiser in Florida.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing Wednesday into Horowitz’s findings.

The FBI first obtained warrants from the FISA court in October 2016 to conduct surveillance on Page, an oil industry consultant. It renewed those warrants three more times, the last time in June 2017.

The first warrant was obtained a few weeks after Page disclosed he had left his job as an unpaid foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign amid controversy over his contacts with Russian officials. Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told CNN that September that Page was “not part of the campaign I’m running.”

Page was not charged with any crimes. In an email to The Times, he wrote that the report was “an important first step in the process. It’s by no means the final word.”

Page has asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to permit him to testify at the hearing Wednesday, calling the FISA warrant process a “debacle.”