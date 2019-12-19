Democrats decry climate change, and say fighting it could unite the country

On the debate stage at Loyola Marymount University, Democrats described climate change as an existential threat — and said tackling it was a cause that could bring the country together.

The candidates were asked whether they would be willing to relocate entire cities threatened with climate-related disasters, in California due to fires or to floods in the Midwest. But the discussion expanded to one about the need for the entire country to take the lead in addressing the issue.

Agreeing with the relocation idea, New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang said that “part of plan is literally called move people to higher ground.” He added that as president, he’d put all options on the table, including nuclear energy use, to reduce the nation’s reliance on oil as a way to clean the air.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her interest in helping people dealing with “unprecedented flooding” was personal. “It’s not flyover country to me. I live there,” she said.

California billionaire Tom Steyer said he supports increasing the use of nuclear energy but also investing in wind, solar and battery power. He said addressing climate change would represent “the greatest opportunity to rebuild this country.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the narrowly focused question about relocation missed the mark. “The issue now is whether we save the planet for our children and grandchildren,” Sanders said.

Added Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “America understands that we have to make change and we’re running out of time.”