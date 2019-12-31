Trump says he’ll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

President Trump said he will sign the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House next month.

Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that he’ll then travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks to resolve remaining sticking points in the U.S.-China trade relationship.

Trump tweeted from his Florida home, “I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House.”

He said high-level Chinese government officials will attend the signing.

Advertisement

In the first-step agreement, announced earlier in December, the United States agreed to reduce tariffs and China agreed to buy larger quantities of U.S. farm products.

Both sides have said they are waiting for the text of the deal to be translated before signing it.

But some major issues not covered by the deal to be signed on Jan. 15, including Chinese practices the U.S. complains unfairly favor its own companies, remained to be worked out in a second round of trade negotiations.

