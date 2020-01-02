Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Democrat Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide

Marianne Williamson speaks at the California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach in November.
Marianne Williamson speaks at the California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach in November.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Jan. 2, 2020
2:44 PM
Share
CONCORD, N.H. — 

Bestselling author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff but is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid, two former staffers said Thursday.

Paul Hodes, a former congressman who had served as Williamson’s New Hampshire state director and senior campaign advisor, confirmed that he had been laid off and “that the others in the national campaign have been laid off.”

“My understanding is she’s continuing her campaign,” Hodes said.

A former campaign aide told the Associated Press that Williamson laid off her entire campaign staff on Dec. 31 because of financial concerns. The aide also confirmed that Williamson was still in the 2020 race. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because staff were told not to speak publicly about the layoffs.

Politics
2020 candidate Marianne Williamson apologizes for calling vaccine mandates ‘Orwellian’
Marianne Williamson
Politics
2020 candidate Marianne Williamson apologizes for calling vaccine mandates ‘Orwellian’
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, an author and self-help guru who will appear on the Democratic debate stage next week, apologized Wednesday night after she attacked mandatory vaccinations as “draconian” and “Orwellian” at a Manchester, N.H., event.
Advertisement

New Hampshire news outlet WMUR first reported the news.

Williamson still has events scheduled in Iowa in the coming weeks, including a “yoga fundraiser” and a forum on faith and politics.

The self-help author has barely registered in the polls since launching her quixotic bid for president last January. She raised $3 million in the third quarter of last year, but her fourth-quarter haul has not yet been reported. She has not qualified for several of the last debates.

Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
na-pol-candidates
Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
The field of Democrats vying to be the party’s nominee in 2020 remains crowded. Here are the candidates competing to face President Trump.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement