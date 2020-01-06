2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg says he doesn’t regret backing Iraq war

With U.S. and allied forces bracing for renewed military conflict in the Persian Gulf, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Monday that he had no regrets over supporting the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

“I don’t live in a regret world, and I didn’t make the decision,” the former New York City mayor told The Times in an interview in downtown Los Angeles.

Bloomberg recalled that most Americans supported President George W. Bush’s decision to go to war with Iraq in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Michael Bloomberg speaks during the opening of a new campaign office at 645 South Olive St. in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

“America wanted to go to war, but it turns out it was based on faulty intelligence, and it was a mistake,” Bloomberg said after celebrating the opening of his campaign office near Pershing Square.

“But I think the people that made the mistake did it honestly, and it’s a shame, because it’s left us entangled, and it’s left the Middle East in chaos through today.”

Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York City two months after the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and he’s highlighting his leadership of the city’s recovery in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

When the Iraq war started, Bloomberg was a Republican. He supported Bush for reelection in 2004.



A billionaire financial media mogul, Bloomberg was a Democrat until 2001, when he registered as a Republican to run for mayor. He quit the GOP in 2007 and became an independent. Bloomberg registered again as a Democrat in 2018, then announced his candidacy for president six weeks ago.

His backing of the Iraq invasion could cause him trouble in the presidential race, particularly after President Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian general last week. The fatal drone strike against Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani has sharply increased tensions across the Middle East and shifted the campaign’s focus to the vast human and financial costs of U.S. military engagements abroad.

Hillary Clinton’s support for the U.S. invasion of Iraq when she was in the U.S. Senate wound up being a major liability in her failed 2008 campaign against Barack Obama for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used Clinton’s vote for the war as a central line of attack against her in the 2016 Democratic presidential race. Sanders has returned to that theme again for the 2020 contest, criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden for voting in the Senate to authorize the Iraq invasion.

In remarks to a few dozen supporters at his Los Angeles office, Bloomberg accused Trump of endangering America by making incendiary, bellicose threats against Iran.

He later faulted Trump for saying he would bomb Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates for the killing of Suleimani.

“The culture that he’s talking about is a culture that belongs to the whole world, and destroying our history is not a smart thing,” Bloomberg told The Times. He went on to question the quality of advice Trump gets from his national security advisors.

“He does not have the people that can explain to him why culture is important, why that would be seen as something that would be terrible for the rest of the world and would galvanize people against him and against America,” Bloomberg said.