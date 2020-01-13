That Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren nonaggression pact? Looks like it’s over

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reportedly told Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren a few weeks before the 2020 campaign started that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency.

A CNN report Monday on the chat between the two senators at Warren’s Washington apartment in December 2018 led Sanders to issue an adamant denial.

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said in a written statement released by his campaign. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened.”

Sanders recalled telling Warren that President Trump was “a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could.”

Advertisement

“Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

CNN’s report on the conversation said it was based on the accounts of two people who spoke with Warren soon after it took place and two others who were “familiar with the meeting.”

Warren’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The contradictory accounts of the conversation come as the nonaggression pact between the leading left-wing candidates in the Democratic race seems to be falling apart. The issue could lead to tense moments at the Democratic debate Tuesday in Des Moines. The two senators have often described one another as friends.

Advertisement

But on Saturday night, Politico reported that Sanders volunteers were instructed to tell voters leaning toward Warren that “people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what” and that “she’s bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party.”

Warren struck back on Sunday.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me,” she told reporters in Iowa.

She recalled the hostility of many Sanders voters toward Hillary Clinton after he lost the 2016 race for the Democratic presidential nomination to the former secretary of State.

“We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that,” Warren said. “Democrats need to unite our party.”

The anti-Warren script for volunteers was produced by the Sanders campaign, but the Vermont senator tried to keep his distance, saying nobody was “going to be attacking Elizabeth.”

“We have hundreds of employees, Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of employees, and people sometimes say things that they shouldn’t,” Sanders said.