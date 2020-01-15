A closer look at the 7 House managers in Trump’s Senate trial

Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) are among the House members who will prosecute President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said Wednesday.

Pelosi’s choices are expected to be confirmed in a vote later in the day.

The House managers, as they are called, make opening and closing arguments during the Senate trial, present evidence and examine witness, if any are called.

Here’s a look at the House managers:

Rep. Adam B. Schiff

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Schiff, as chairman of the committee that conducted the investigation, was a widely expected choice to be House manager. He’s been one of the most visible Democratic foils to Trump for three years, and is often the target of Trump’s derision. House Republicans made his handling of the inquiry a central point of their argument against impeachment, and some Democrats had privately expressed concern that Schiff would be too much of a distraction.

A Harvard Law grad and a former assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, Schiff of Burbank previously served as a manager during the impeachment of federal judges in 2009 and 2010.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) (Lauren Victoria Burke / Associated Press)

Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler of New York leads the committee that formally recommended the House impeach Trump, but he wasn’t Democrats’ go-to guy for the investigation.

Nadler, a Fordham University Law School graduate, did not practice law before being elected to the New York Assembly. He had pushed Pelosi toward impeachment for months.

But after Nadler’s handling of a contentious Judiciary hearing with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was widely panned, Pelosi turned to Schiff’s Intelligence Committee to gather evidence for the impeachment effort.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Lofgren of San Jose is the only Democrat in the House with experience in the previous two presidential impeachment efforts. Lofgren was a Judiciary Committee staff member while the committee considered articles against President Nixon, and was a member of the Judiciary Committee during President Clinton’s impeachment.

Lofgren, a former immigration attorney who chairs the California congressional delegation caucus, served as a manager with Schiff during the impeachment of federal judges in 2009 and 2010.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) (Matt McClain / Pool Photo )

Jeffries of New York is chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. He has a law degree from New York University and worked in corporate law and as a lawyer for CBS and Viacom before running for office.

Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Val Demings (Getty Images)

Demings serves on both the Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee. A former law enforcement officer, Demings of Florida is the only manager who does not have a law degree.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) (House Television)

Garcia of Texas has a law degree from Texas Southern University. A member of the Judiciary Committee, Garcia served as a Houston Municipal Court judge before being elected to political office.

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) (AFP/Getty Images)

Crow of Colorado has a law degree from the University of Denver. He is a former Army Ranger and his legal career before being elected to Congress focused on helping small businesses comply with government regulations.