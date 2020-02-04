Iowa results might not be released today, party official warns

Iowa caucus results, which were not released Monday night because of reporting problems, might not come out Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said.

“While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” Price said in a written statement.

The first-in-the-nation nominating contest was badly marred by reporting mishaps, which centered around an app that precinct captains around the state were supposed to use to report results to the state party.

Party workers are in the midst of manually tallying the backup paper ballots with no clear timeline on how long that will take.

Advertisement

Price offered no new details about the failure beyond saying that a coding error led to “inconsistencies” in reported results.

“As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check. It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports,” he said.

“As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data.”

Precinct captains said in interviews Monday night that additional problems plagued the process, including an inability to log in, and that state Democrats were aware of the problems well before the caucuses started.

Advertisement

Unlike primary elections, which are run by government officials, the Iowa caucuses are staffed by thousands of volunteers recruited by the state Democratic and Republican parties. The Democrats introduced a new, more complex reporting system this year, and it appears to have overwhelmed the volunteers’ ability to use it.