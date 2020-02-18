Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

President Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Tuesday, continuing a run of brazen actions to intercede in Justice Department matters following his acquittal on articles of impeachment.

The announcement came on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews as the president embarked on a four-day west coast swing and just hours after he commuted another sentence, that of former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr., who was convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

“Yes, we commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One. “He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him.”

Trump first floated the possibility of pardoning Blagojevich in May 2018 and has been eager to take action, despite warnings from advisors who warned of political fallout from commuting the sentence of someone whose crime exemplifies the kind of corruption the president’s “drain the swamp” messaging vowed to root out.

Advertisement

Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 of trying to extract a personal benefit from appointing a replacement for then-President-Elect Obama to the U.S. Senate after the 2008 election. He began serving a 14-year prison sentence in 2012.

The Democrat was serving a 14-year sentence in a Colorado federal prison since 2012. He was set to be released in 2024.

He appeared on NBC’s “The Apprentice” in 2010, which was then-hosted by Trump.

The Illinois House voted to impeach the governor and proceed to a trial to remove him from office. In January 2009, the state Senate unanimously voted to remove him from office.