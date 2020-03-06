Yes, Tulsi Gabbard is still running for president

Tulsi Gabbard is still running for president.

The congresswoman from Hawaii hasn’t garnered much support in primary elections and she’s falling short of winning enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination. She has two so far.

But Gabbard appears set on continuing.

Gabbard won her first pledged delegates on Super Tuesday, when 14 states and the territory of American Samoa voted. Gabbard, who was born in Leloaloa, American Samoa, came in second in the U.S. territory to former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

She campaigned in Super Tuesday states including Colorado, California and Utah. And she spoke at a town hall in Detroit on Tuesday, ahead of the March 10 primary in Michigan. But she had not been traveling nearly as much as other candidates. Her campaign has not responded to multiple requests for comment over several days.

She has remained in the race as numerous candidates with far more support nationally — including most recently Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — have dropped out. Now former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are contending for the nomination.

In October, Gabbard said she would not seek reelection to Congress so she could focus on her presidential campaign. On the trail, she has emphasized her background as a combat veteran and has been largely critical of President Trump on issues of foreign policy.

Gabbard has not made any of the Democratic debates held this year. One of the qualifications for the last debate was winning at least one delegate, but a Democratic National Committee spokeswoman said the threshold will increase for the March 15 debate.

On Thursday, Gabbard said on Twitter that she would welcome the opportunity to discuss foreign policy issues on the debate stage. “Domestic policy cannot be separated from foreign policy,” she wrote.

On Saturday, she will attend a town hall event moderated by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws’ state chapter in Las Vegas, her campaign announced.

But she’s not chasing votes in Nevada. That state held its caucuses on Feb. 22. Sanders won the majority of the state’s delegates; Gabbard won .03% of the vote.

Her home state of Hawaii will hold its primary April 4.

Gabbard remains the only prominent person of color and woman left in the race.