Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as vice president

Former Vice President Joe Biden at Democratic debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders
Former Vice President Joe Biden committed at the Democratic debate Sunday to naming a woman as his running mate.
(Associated Press)
By Matt PearceStaff Writer 
March 15, 2020
6:21 PM
Share

Joe Biden said Sunday that he would pick a woman to run as his vice president.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at the Democratic presidential debate in Washington. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Sanders did not make the same commitment when pressed by a moderator.

“In all likelihood, I will” select a woman as running mate, Sanders said.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman, it is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there,” Sanders said.

Biden also committed to nominating a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, which would be a first in the nation’s history.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Pearce
Follow Us
Matt Pearce is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential election.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement