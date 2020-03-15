Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as vice president

Joe Biden said Sunday that he would pick a woman to run as his vice president.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at the Democratic presidential debate in Washington. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Sanders did not make the same commitment when pressed by a moderator.

“In all likelihood, I will” select a woman as running mate, Sanders said.

“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman, it is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there,” Sanders said.

Biden also committed to nominating a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, which would be a first in the nation’s history.