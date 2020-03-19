Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Spike in jobless claims due to corornavirus provides dramatic evidence that economy is stalling

507410_ME_0316_Coronavirus_DTLA_019.IK.jpg
L.A. has banned restaurants from offering seating at places such as Grand Central Market.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Don LeeStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
6:06 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Providing dramatic evidence of soaring layoffs amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government reported Thursday that new unemployment insurance claims spiked last week to the highest level in 2½ years.

First-time jobless claims for the week ending Saturday jumped by 70,000, or about one-third, from just the prior week. And analysts say that’s just the beginning as employers have only in recent days begun to cut their payrolls in response to business closures and lockdowns across the country caused by the spreading virus.

“Today’s jobless claims statistics provide the confirmation, if it was needed, that the economy has just fallen over the cliff and is turning down into a recession,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank in New York.

The Labor Department said 281,000 people filed first-time unemployment insurance claims last week, the highest level since September 2017.

Don Lee
Don Lee covers the U.S. and global economy out of Washington, D.C. Since joining the Los Angeles Times in 1992, he has served as the Shanghai bureau chief and in various editing and reporting roles in California. He is a native of Seoul, Korea, and graduated from the University of Chicago.
