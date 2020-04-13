Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders speaks to the press from Burlington, Vermont on March 11.
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Janet HookStaff Writer 
April 13, 2020
11:25 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

In a major step toward unifying the Democratic party, Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday endorsed his rival Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination and pledged to “do all that I can” to help him beat President Trump in November.

Making a split-screen appearance with Biden in a live stream billed as a talk on the coronavirus crisis, Sanders urged Americans to join him in supporting Biden “to make certain we defeat someone I believe is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

“Today I am asking all Americans...to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” he said.

Politics
Inspired by Bernie Sanders, young progressives are headed to a political seat near you
Election 2020 Bernie Sanders
Politics
Inspired by Bernie Sanders, young progressives are headed to a political seat near you
Bernie Sanders has inspired a legion of young progressives across the country who are running for political seats from city council to Congress.
Advertisement

Sanders’ endorsement ends any doubt that lingered in the wake of his announcement last week that he was ending his own bid for the presidential nomination, in a speech that fell short of a full-throated endorsement of Biden.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Janet Hook
Follow Us
Janet Hook covers national politics for the Los Angeles Times. She returned to the Washington bureau in 2018 after spending eight years covering politics and Congress for the Wall Street Journal. Her first stint with The Times was in 1995-2010 covering Congress and politics. She is a native of Long Island, N.Y., and a graduate of Harvard University. She has lived in the Washington area since 1980 – except for one blissful year in Palo Alto on the John S. Knight Fellowship for Professional Journalists.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement