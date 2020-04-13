Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president

In a major step toward unifying the Democratic party, Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday endorsed his rival Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination and pledged to “do all that I can” to help him beat President Trump in November.

Making a split-screen appearance with Biden in a live stream billed as a talk on the coronavirus crisis, Sanders urged Americans to join him in supporting Biden “to make certain we defeat someone I believe is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

“Today I am asking all Americans...to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” he said.

Sanders’ endorsement ends any doubt that lingered in the wake of his announcement last week that he was ending his own bid for the presidential nomination, in a speech that fell short of a full-throated endorsement of Biden.

