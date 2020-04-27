Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Supreme Court declines to make 2nd Amendment ruling in New York gun case

Supreme Court
Members of security stand outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in 2015. 
(Jacquelyn Martin / AP)
By David G. SavageStaff Writer 
April 27, 2020
7:56 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

A 2nd Amendment challenge to a New York City gun ordinance fizzled in the Supreme Court on Monday, but conservative justices looked poised to expand gun rights in future cases.

In a brief unsigned opinion, the high court said the New York case was moot because the city had repealed the ordinance that barred licensed gun owners from carrying their weapons across town or outside the city.

The decision is only the latest disappointment for 2nd Amendment advocates. For a decade, they have tried and failed to get the Supreme Court to rule squarely on whether gun owners have a constitutional right to carry a firearm with them in public.

New York, California and other liberal states restrict who can carry guns in public and under what circumstances. And the justices have repeatedly refused to strike down those laws.

Advertisement

But Monday’s brief ruling is not the last word on the issue. The court has other appeals pending that raise 2nd Amendment challenges to state restrictions on semiautomatic weapons and on carrying guns in public.

Politics
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
David G. Savage
Follow Us
David G. Savage has covered the Supreme Court and legal issues for the Los Angeles Times in the Washington bureau since 1986.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement