Politics

Supreme Court rules insurers can collect $12 billion under Obamacare law

Supreme Court
The Supreme Court building glows in the night as a lone Supreme Court police officer walks the steps March 18.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
April 27, 2020
7:24 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the healthcare law championed by President Obama.

Insurers are entitled to the money under a provision of the Obamacare health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the healthcare law, the justices said by an 8-1 vote.

The program lasted only three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department’s spending bills from 2015-17 to limit payments under the “risk corridors” program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations had argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay.

The companies cite HHS statistics to claim they are owed $12 billion.

The case is separate from a challenge to the healthcare law that the court has agreed to hear in its term that begins in October.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
