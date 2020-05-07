Unanimous Supreme Court overturns New Jersey ‘Bridgegate’ fraud convictions

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously threw out fraud convictions against former aides to then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, ruling that the political staffers had not schemed to take the government’s money or property.

The decision is the latest in which the high court has narrowed the scope of federal laws on public corruption.

In this case, unlike some others, there was no evidence that aides to Christie personally profited from the scheme. Instead, the allegation was that Christie’s aides plotted to embarrass a Democratic mayor by causing a huge traffic back-up on the George Washington Bridge leading into Manhattan. Christie, a Republican, was seeking reelection in 2013, and his aides were trying to pressure as many Democrats as possible to endorse him.

While Christie was not charged with a crime, Bridget Kelly and two other top aides were prosecuted. U.S. attorneys charged her with fraud under federal law which requires proof that someone lied or schemed to obtain money or property. In this instance, prosecutors said Kelly and the others essentially took over two of the three lanes of the bridge.

The Supreme Court ruled that it did not amount to fraud and reversed the convictions.

