None of the coronavirus relief money for airlines has been spent yet, congressional report shows

The Treasury Department has disbursed just $37.5 million of $500 billion of the emergency funds that Congress approved two months ago for loans and loan guarantees to help stabilize the economy, according to a report Monday from a congressional oversight commission created to monitor how the money is spent.

None of the $46 billion Congress set aside specifically for the airline industry and businesses critical to maintaining national security has been allocated as Treasury officials continue to review the applications for that money, the commission said.

And only one of the five programs the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve created to get the remaining $454 billion into the economy and to help states and local governments is operating, according to the report.

The half-trillion-dollar relief program was part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March to help bolster a U.S. economy largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The report contains a series of questions for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about when the programs will be disbursing the loans and how it made decisions about how to structure the loan programs.

The commission‘s next report is due in mid-June. Though congressional leaders have named most of the commission members, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) have not yet agreed on who will lead the five-member panel.