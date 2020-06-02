Biden to speak on civil unrest, attack Trump for church ‘photo op’

Joe Biden, set to deliver a major speech on civil unrest and protests across the country, plans to deliver a blunt attack Tuesday on President Trump for being “more interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care.”

The speech, to be delivered in Philadelphia, will criticize Trump for staging a “photo op” in front of a church across the street from the White House on Monday evening after police and National Guard units cleared the way by using force to clear peaceful protesters.

“When peaceful protesters are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden will say, according to advance excerpts released by his campaign.

The speech is the latest in a series of statements made by Biden in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the resulting protests against police brutality that have broken out across the country.

Advertisement

Biden has been trying to present himself, through carefully orchestrated events, as more presidential than Trump, taking the kinds of unifying, calming steps a president should in a crisis.

On Monday, for example, he held a roundtable discussion with four mayors, including Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles to talk about how they are handling the tensions and violence in their cities.

“I promise you this. I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate,” he will say in his Tuesday speech, according to the excerpts. “I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country — not use them for political gain. I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me.

Advertisement

As violence and vandalism have spread, Biden has aimed to strike a balance between embracing the legitimacy of protesters’ grievances while calling for an end to street violence.

In his speech Tuesday morning, Biden will link the frustrations of protesters to the economic crisis engulfing the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will say Floyd’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” are emblematic of systemic racism that has been worsened by the health and economic crises.

“They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk,” he will say. “They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment — with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities.”

Advertisement

The speech, to be given before cameras in Philadelphia, marks the first time in three months Biden has delivered an address outside his home in Wilmington, Del., where he has been sequestered because of the COVID-19 pandemic and speaking mostly via livestream from his basement rec room.

Many Democrats have been eager to see Biden step out and make more live appearances to raise his visibility at a time when Trump is under fire and, until his church visit Monday night, lying low in the White House.

Biden has increasingly been trying to make appearances in the nearby community by, for example, laying a wreath at a cemetery on Memorial Day and meeting with black leaders in a Wilmington church Monday.

