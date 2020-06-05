May jobless rate falls to 13.3%, likely marking the bottom of coronavirus-related economic slump

The government reported Friday that the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% last month after soaring to 14.7% in April, an unexpectedly positive turn that indicates the pandemic-induced recession may have hit bottom.

Most analysts had expected the rate would keep rising, perhaps as high as 20%.

But instead employers also added 2.5 million jobs in May after shedding a record-smashing 20.7 million positions the prior month.

The improvement reflects the reopening of businesses in many parts of the country.