Politics

May jobless rate falls to 13.3%, likely marking the bottom of coronavirus-related economic slump

A woman outside a California Employment Development Department office.
Maria Mora visits the state’s Employment Development Department about her jobless claim.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Don LeeStaff Writer 
June 5, 2020
5:38 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The government reported Friday that the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% last month after soaring to 14.7% in April, an unexpectedly positive turn that indicates the pandemic-induced recession may have hit bottom.

Most analysts had expected the rate would keep rising, perhaps as high as 20%.

But instead employers also added 2.5 million jobs in May after shedding a record-smashing 20.7 million positions the prior month.

The improvement reflects the reopening of businesses in many parts of the country.

Don Lee
Don Lee covers the U.S. and global economy out of Washington, D.C. Since joining the Los Angeles Times in 1992, he has served as the Shanghai bureau chief and in various editing and reporting roles in California. He is a native of Seoul, Korea, and graduated from the University of Chicago.
