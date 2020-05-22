California’s unemployment rate leaps to 15.5% as 2.3 million jobs vanish

California’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from mid-March to mid-April as the state lost an unprecedented number of jobs across all sectors of its economy.

April’s jobless rate skyrocketed to 15.5%, up from 5.5% a month before, sweeping past the Great Recession’s peak of 12.3% a decade ago, state officials reported Friday.

Employers in the nation’s most populous state shed an unprecedented 2.3 million payroll jobs in just a month, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened more than 88,000 Californians and caused more than 3,600 deaths in the state so far.

The Golden State’s jobless rate is higher than the nationwide rate of 14.7%, reflecting California’s reliance on tourism, hospitality and entertainment businesses. To slow the spread of the coronavirus, state and local governments shut many of those businesses, and consumers who fear catching the virus have been hesitant to patronize the rest.

“The extent of the job loss is really breathtaking,” said Scott Anderson chief economist of the Bank of the West in San Francisco. “We’ve basically wiped out a decade worth of job creation in a month and a half. I don’t think the size of the shock has really sunk in to folks.”

And the pain will get worse. Unemployment data include only workers who have lost a job and are looking for work. But given the economic collapse, many are not looking. Moreover, since last month’s payroll survey, which charts jobs through the week of April 12, California has seen 1.4 million new unemployment claims, for a total of 5.1 million, the California Employment Development Department reported Thursday.

Given the new claims, the state’s jobless rate is likely to reach 23% in May — about the level estimated as the peak during the Great Depression in the 1930s, Anderson said. “We’re in uncharted territory.”

Moreover, the coronavirus’ blow to the economy is causing a drop in the tax revenue collected by state and local governments. If the federal government does not step in with massive aid, economists warn, that’s likely to trigger a new wave of layoffs affecting public-sector jobs.