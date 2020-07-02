Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jobs numbers improve again in June, but worsening coronavirus darkens the outlook

A pedestrian walks past a reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company in Seattle.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
By Don LeeStaff Writer 
July 2, 2020
5:32 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June despite the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, registering gains for the second straight month after suffering near-Great Depression losses in the spring, the government reported Thursday.

Reflecting the June increase, the nation’s unemployment level fell to 11.1% after hitting 13.3% in May and 14.7% in April.

While the back-to-back months of improving numbers offered a spot of hope, they may be an uncertain guide to the future. Coronavirus cases, as well as hospitalizations and infections among younger Americans, have been exploding in California and other states across the West and South.

As a result, many areas that were reopening for business and beginning to call back workers are reversing course and imposing restrictions again.

Even with the June gains, joblessness overall remains higher than at any time since the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ records began in 1948. And the data could see significant revisions because of extraordinary labor market turbulence.

Don Lee

Don Lee covers the U.S. and global economy out of Washington, D.C. Since joining the Los Angeles Times in 1992, he has served as the Shanghai bureau chief and in various editing and reporting roles in California. He is a native of Seoul, Korea, and graduated from the University of Chicago.

