Jobs numbers improve again in June, but worsening coronavirus darkens the outlook

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June despite the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, registering gains for the second straight month after suffering near-Great Depression losses in the spring, the government reported Thursday.

Reflecting the June increase, the nation’s unemployment level fell to 11.1% after hitting 13.3% in May and 14.7% in April.

While the back-to-back months of improving numbers offered a spot of hope, they may be an uncertain guide to the future. Coronavirus cases, as well as hospitalizations and infections among younger Americans, have been exploding in California and other states across the West and South.

As a result, many areas that were reopening for business and beginning to call back workers are reversing course and imposing restrictions again.

Advertisement

Even with the June gains, joblessness overall remains higher than at any time since the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ records began in 1948. And the data could see significant revisions because of extraordinary labor market turbulence.